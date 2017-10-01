Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks during his last press conference with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2016. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 09:17
|Photo ID:
|3095361
|VIRIN:
|170110-D-SV709-0075
|Resolution:
|4304x2865
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD holds joint press conference with CJCS [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
