Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks during his last press conference with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2016. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 09:17 Photo ID: 3095361 VIRIN: 170110-D-SV709-0075 Resolution: 4304x2865 Size: 3.19 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD holds joint press conference with CJCS [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.