Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., speaks during his last press conference with Defense Secretary Ash Carter at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2016. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 09:16 Photo ID: 3095360 VIRIN: 170110-D-SV709-0056 Resolution: 4600x3062 Size: 3.15 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD holds joint press conference with CJCS [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.