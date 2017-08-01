(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Attack Wing IG, SFS commander exchange roles during RSD

    Attack Wing IG, SFS commander exchange roles during RSD

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond  

    111th Attack Wing

    Left to right, Lt. Col. Claudia Malone, 111th Mission Support Group and 112th Cyberspace Operations Squadron commander, 1st Sgt. Brian Zarilla of the 111th Security Forces Squadron, Lt. Col. Christine Munch, 111th Attack Wing inspector general and Lt. Col. James Williams, 111th SFS commander, stand for the assumption of command ceremony at Horsham Air Guard Station, Pa., Jan. 8, 2017. Williams and Munch, who both began their military careers as enlisted security forces Airmen, traded leadership positions during January’s regularly scheduled drill (RSD). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 12:45
    Photo ID: 3094057
    VIRIN: 170108-Z-SO401-091
    Resolution: 3449x2304
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Attack Wing IG, SFS commander exchange roles during RSD [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Former SFS commander, now IG makes event a family affair
    Former SFS commander, now IG makes event a family affair

    Guidons intersect as Attack Wing leaders change roles

    Air National Guard
    inspector general
    security forces
    Pa. National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    Horsham Air Guard Station

