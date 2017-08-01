Attack Wing IG, SFS commander exchange roles during RSD

Left to right, Lt. Col. Claudia Malone, 111th Mission Support Group and 112th Cyberspace Operations Squadron commander, 1st Sgt. Brian Zarilla of the 111th Security Forces Squadron, Lt. Col. Christine Munch, 111th Attack Wing inspector general and Lt. Col. James Williams, 111th SFS commander, stand for the assumption of command ceremony at Horsham Air Guard Station, Pa., Jan. 8, 2017. Williams and Munch, who both began their military careers as enlisted security forces Airmen, traded leadership positions during January’s regularly scheduled drill (RSD). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

