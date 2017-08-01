Guidons intersect as Attack Wing leaders change roles

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond | Left to right, Lt. Col. Claudia Malone, 111th Mission Support Group and 112th...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond | Left to right, Lt. Col. Claudia Malone, 111th Mission Support Group and 112th Cyberspace Operations Squadron commander, 1st Sgt. Brian Zarilla of the 111th Security Forces Squadron, Lt. Col. Christine Munch, 111th Attack Wing inspector general and Lt. Col. James Williams, 111th SFS commander, stand for the assumption of command ceremony at Horsham Air Guard Station, Pa., Jan. 8, 2017. Williams and Munch, who both began their military careers as enlisted security forces Airmen, traded leadership positions during January’s regularly scheduled drill (RSD). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond) see less | View Image Page

Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond

111th Attack Wing Public Affairs



HORSHAM AIR GUARD STATION, Pa. – Lt. Cols. James Williams and Christine Munch swapped leadership of the 111th Attack Wing Inspector General Office (IGQ-Complaints) and 111th Security Forces Squadron, respectively, during a change of command ceremony held at the headquarters building here, Jan. 8.



The event was held before a packed headquarters auditorium during the 111th Attack Wing’s regularly scheduled drill (RSD). Both lieutenant colonels used the ceremony as an opportunity to offer thanks and words of advice to their new and former troops.



“Tell your leaders what they need to hear, even if it’s not pretty,” said Munch, now on her thirteenth military assignment. “Because when it’s not pretty, a leader who is good will give you the space to fail and not call you a failure – and you’ll grow from that.”



Williams announced his charge to the security forces defenders of the Wing



“We will secure, we will defend and we will protect Air Force combat power. And we will do that with mission-ready, resilient, air-minded defenders,” he solemnly said.



The officers share a similar background: both were former enlisted Airmen serving in the Air Force’s security forces field. Williams first wore the iconic blue beret 34 years prior as a member of the security police, while Munch entered in 1985 as an Air Force law enforcement specialist at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.



The families of both were in attendance for the event. Munch acknowledged her children and grandson, giving them tokens of thanks.



“My kids are amazing,” she said with emotion in her voice. “These guys have been my rock and they’re the ones keep me going.”



Both senior leaders will assume their new positions effective immediately.