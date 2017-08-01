Lt. Col. Christine Munch, 111th Attack Wing inspector general, holds her grandson, James, during her change of command ceremony held at Horsham Air Guard Station, Pa., Jan. 8, 2017. Munch was formerly the commander of the 111th Security Forces Squadron and began her military career in 1985 as an enlisted security forces Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 12:45
|Photo ID:
|3094054
|VIRIN:
|170108-Z-SO401-087
|Resolution:
|1562x2068
|Size:
|487.43 KB
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Former SFS commander, now IG makes event a family affair [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Guidons intersect as Attack Wing leaders change roles
LEAVE A COMMENT