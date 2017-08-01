(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Former SFS commander, now IG makes event a family affair [Image 2 of 2]

    Former SFS commander, now IG makes event a family affair

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond  

    111th Attack Wing

    Lt. Col. Christine Munch, 111th Attack Wing inspector general, holds her grandson, James, during her change of command ceremony held at Horsham Air Guard Station, Pa., Jan. 8, 2017. Munch was formerly the commander of the 111th Security Forces Squadron and began her military career in 1985 as an enlisted security forces Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 12:45
    Photo ID: 3094054
    VIRIN: 170108-Z-SO401-087
    Resolution: 1562x2068
    Size: 487.43 KB
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former SFS commander, now IG makes event a family affair [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Attack Wing IG, SFS commander exchange roles during RSD
    Former SFS commander, now IG makes event a family affair

    Guidons intersect as Attack Wing leaders change roles

    Air National Guard
    inspector general
    security forces
    Pa. National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    Horsham Air Guard Station

