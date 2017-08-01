Former SFS commander, now IG makes event a family affair

Lt. Col. Christine Munch, 111th Attack Wing inspector general, holds her grandson, James, during her change of command ceremony held at Horsham Air Guard Station, Pa., Jan. 8, 2017. Munch was formerly the commander of the 111th Security Forces Squadron and began her military career in 1985 as an enlisted security forces Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond/Released)

