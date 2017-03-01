(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year [Image 4 of 14]

    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Davison 

    142nd Fighter Wing

    F-15C Eagle 78-482 Crew Chief, Master Sgt. Mark Billmyer, 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, inspects the jet prior to its first launch with a new wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., Jan. 3, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Davison, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 12:53
    Photo ID: 3094048
    VIRIN: 170103-Z-QV347-017
    Resolution: 1200x1500
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year [Image 1 of 14], by SMSgt Shelly Davison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    142nd Fighter Wing
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT