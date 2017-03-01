F-15C Eagle 78-482 Crew Chief, Master Sgt. Mark Billmyer, 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, inspects the jet prior to its first launch with a new wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., Jan. 3, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Davison, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 12:53
|Photo ID:
|3094048
|VIRIN:
|170103-Z-QV347-017
|Resolution:
|1200x1500
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year [Image 1 of 14], by SMSgt Shelly Davison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
LEAVE A COMMENT