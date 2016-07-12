(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year [Image 10 of 14]

    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Davison 

    142nd Fighter Wing

    The Depot Field Team from the 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., removes the old wing from an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 142nd Fighter Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., Dec. 6, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Davison, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year [Image 1 of 14], by SMSgt Shelly Davison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    142nd Fighter Wing
    U.S. Air Force

