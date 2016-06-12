The Depot Field Team from the 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., prepares an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 142nd Fighter Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., for a new wing, Dec. 6, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Davison, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 12:53
|Photo ID:
|3094032
|VIRIN:
|161206-Z-QV347-020
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year [Image 1 of 14], by SMSgt Shelly Davison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
F-15 Eagle gets a new wing for the New Year
