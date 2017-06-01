U.S. Air Force Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander pulls a refueling hose during the Works with Airmen program, Jan. 6, 2017. This event involved wing leadership interacting with airmen to get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
