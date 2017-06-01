U.S. Air Force Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander pulls a refueling hose during the Works with Airmen program, Jan. 6, 2017. This event involved wing leadership interacting with airmen to get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 11:01 Photo ID: 3093846 VIRIN: 170106-F-LI975-0194 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.35 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Works with Airmen Program [Image 1 of 11], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.