U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevan Linton with the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Travis Air Force Base Calif., explains his duties to Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, during the Works with Airmen program, Jan. 6, 2017. This event involved wing leadership interacting with airmen to get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US This work, Works with Airmen Program, by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.