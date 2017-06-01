(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Works with Airmen Program [Image 6 of 11]

    Works with Airmen Program

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevan Linton with the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Travis Air Force Base Calif., explains his duties to Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, during the Works with Airmen program, Jan. 6, 2017. This event involved wing leadership interacting with airmen to get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 11:00
    Photo ID: 3093838
    VIRIN: 170106-F-LI975-0117
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Works with Airmen Program [Image 1 of 11], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

