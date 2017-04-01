Michel Miklja, 97th Force support Squadron, Child Development Program Leader assists children with an arts and crafts project, January 4, 2017. The CDC provides a safe and healthy learning environment so that Department of Defense civilian and military personnel can focus on the mission knowing their children are well taken care of during the duty day.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 08:57
|Photo ID:
|3093584
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-HB285-0022
|Resolution:
|3338x2385
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Caring for Children at the CDC [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Megan Myhre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Caring for Children at the CDC
