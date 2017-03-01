Donna Shackelford, 97th Force support Squadron Child Development Program Assistant, feeds an infant at the Child Development Center, January 4, 2017. The CDC provides a safe and healthy learning environment so that Department of Defense civilian and military personnel can focus on the mission knowing their children are well taken care of during the duty day.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 08:57 Photo ID: 3093579 VIRIN: 170103-F-HB285-0003 Resolution: 3439x2456 Size: 4.65 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Caring for Children at the CDC [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Megan Myhre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.