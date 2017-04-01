(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Caring for Children at the CDC [Image 2 of 3]

    Caring for Children at the CDC

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Myhre 

    97th Air Mobility Wing, Public Affairs

    Bev Roberts, 97th Force Support Squadron Child Development Program Technician, interacts with children in a housekeeping area at the Child Development Center, January 4, 2017. The CDC provides a safe and healthy learning environment so that Department of Defense civilian and military personnel can focus on the mission knowing their children are well taken care of during the duty day.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 08:57
    Photo ID: 3093581
    VIRIN: 170104-F-HB285-0017
    Resolution: 3438x2456
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caring for Children at the CDC [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Megan Myhre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

