U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Anderson, Air National Guard command chief, poses for a group photo with members of the 577th Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2016. Anderson visited with guardsmen deployed to Al Udeid alongside U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Air National Guard director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 01:17
|Photo ID:
|3093345
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-SB162-0006
|Resolution:
|4800x2992
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, Shaping the total force: Guardsmen in the theater [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
