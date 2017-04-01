(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shaping the total force: Guardsmen in the theater [Image 1 of 5]

    Shaping the total force: Guardsmen in the theater

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Anderson, Air National Guard command chief, poses for a group photo with members of the 577th Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2016. Anderson visited with guardsmen deployed to Al Udeid alongside U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Air National Guard director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 01:17
    Photo ID: 3093345
    VIRIN: 170104-F-SB162-0006
    Resolution: 4800x2992
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaping the total force: Guardsmen in the theater [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

