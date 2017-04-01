U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, director of the Air National Guard, converses with guardsmen before speaking at an all call at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2016. During his speech, Rice explained the importance of continuing with the total force mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
This work, Shaping the total force: Guardsmen in the theater [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
