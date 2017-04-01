Shaping the total force: Guardsmen in the theater

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, director of the Air National Guard, converses with guardsmen before speaking at an all call at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2016. During his speech, Rice explained the importance of continuing with the total force mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

