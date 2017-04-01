Shaping the total force: Guardsmen in the theater

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, director of the Air National Guard, shakes hands with Airmen with the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2016. Rice expressed his gratitude for those serving in the deployed environment and for their continued patriotism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

