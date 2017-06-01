A Marine from Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, greets his loved ones after graduating from recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 6. Graduation comes after the completion of all tests and events during the 13 weeks of training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 18:07 Photo ID: 3092840 VIRIN: 170106-M-WQ808-039 Resolution: 5723x3803 Size: 2.08 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Co. C - Graduation [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.