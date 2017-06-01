Marines from Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, march as a company for the last time on graduation day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 6. Graduation takes place at the completion of a 13-week transformation including training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marine Corps customs and traditions. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego.

Date Taken: 01.06.2017
Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Co. C - Graduation [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.