(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Co. C - Graduation [Image 4 of 4]

    Co. C - Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Angelica Annastas 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Marines from Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, march as a company for the last time on graduation day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 6. Graduation takes place at the completion of a 13-week transformation including training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marine Corps customs and traditions. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 18:07
    Photo ID: 3092835
    VIRIN: 170106-M-WQ808-022
    Resolution: 5435x3593
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Co. C - Graduation [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Co. C - Graduation
    Co. C - Graduation
    Co. C - Graduation
    Co. C - Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    mcrd
    recruits
    Marines
    MCRDSD
    wemakemarines
    SanDiego
    SemperFidelis
    mcrdsandiego

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT