Drill instructors from Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation after receiving the guidons from the company honormen during the graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 6. These guidons have been carried by the platoon guides for the duration of training, and this portion of the ceremony marks the disbanding of the platoons. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego.

Date Taken: 01.06.2017
Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Co. C - Graduation [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.