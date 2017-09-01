(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Motivation: one Airman's key to success

    Motivation: one Airman’s key to success

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Tayorau Kablan, 341st Medical Support Squadron outpatient records technician, shreds papers at the base clinic Jan. 9, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Kablan is oringally from the Ivory Coast, West Africa, and chose to serve in the military in the footsteps of his grandfather, who was a World War II French Army veteran. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017
