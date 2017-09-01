(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Motivation: one Airman’s key to success [Image 3 of 3]

    Motivation: one Airman’s key to success

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Tayorau Kablan, 341st Medical Support Squadron outpatient records technician, poses next to medical records at the base clinic Jan. 9, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Kablan is originally from the Ivory Coast, West Africa, and received his citizenship during technical training Aug. 30. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes)

    Motivation: one Airman’s key to success

