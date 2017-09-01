Airman 1st Class Tayorau Kablan, 341st Medical Support Squadron outpatient records technician, poses next to medical records at the base clinic Jan. 9, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Kablan is originally from the Ivory Coast, West Africa, and received his citizenship during technical training Aug. 30. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 18:03
|Photo ID:
|3092823
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-KC610-025
|Resolution:
|2100x1600
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Motivation: one Airman’s key to success [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Jaeda Tookes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Motivation: one Airman’s key to success
