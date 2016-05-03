(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Capitol Hill to RC-26 cockpit [Image 2 of 4]

    Capitol Hill to RC-26 cockpit

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Adam Kinzinger, 115th Fighter Wing RC-26 Metroliner pilot, salutes Col. Jon Kalberer, 176th Fighter Squadron commander, after he receives The Meritorious Service Medal during a ceremony at Truax Field, Madison, Wis., March 5, 2016. Kinzinger received the award for various mission accomplishments including 420 million dollars of drug-related seizures, more than 700 arrests of high-value drug traffickers, and two deployments in support of overseas contingency operations where he executed over 275 combat flight hours and 100 combat sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea F. Rhode)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capitol Hill to RC-26 cockpit [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

