Capitol Hill to RC-26 cockpit

Maj. Adam Kinzinger, 115th Fighter Wing RC-26 Metroliner pilot, stands beside Col. Jon Kalberer, 176th Fighter Squadron commander, as The Meritorious Service Medal award package is read during a ceremony at Truax Field, Madison, Wis., March 5, 2016. Kinzinger received the award for various mission accomplishments including 420 million dollars of drug-related seizures, more than 700 arrests of high-value drug traffickers, and two deployments in support of overseas contingency operations where he executed over 275 combat flight hours and 100 combat sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea F. Rhode)

