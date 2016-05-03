Col. Jon Kalberer, 176th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks about the accomplishments of Maj. Adam Kinzinger, 115th Fighter Wing RC-26 Metroliner pilot, prior to awarding him The Meritorious Service Medal during a ceremony at Truax Field, Madison, Wis., March 5, 2016. Kinzinger received the award for various mission accomplishments including 420 million dollars of drug-related seizures, more than 700 arrests of high-value drug traffickers, and two deployments in support of overseas contingency operations where he executed over 275 combat flight hours and 100 combat sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea F. Rhode)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 17:49 Photo ID: 3092812 VIRIN: 160305-Z-VW421-001 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.5 MB Location: MADISON, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capitol Hill to RC-26 cockpit [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.