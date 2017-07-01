Station residents, Japanese locals brush past 2016 with calligraphy

Children from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Japanese local children pose for a photo with their completed art work during a calligraphy event in Waki Town, Japan, Jan. 7, 2017. The children learned how to write their goals in Kanji for the new year. Similar to the American tradition of New Year’s resolutions, the Japanese use calligraphy to write their goals at the beginning of every new year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

