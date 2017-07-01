Station residents, Japanese locals brush past 2016 with calligraphy

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni residents and Japanese locals watch as a member of the Otake Senior High School performs calligraphy in Waki Town, Japan, Jan. 7, 2017. Similar to the American tradition of New Year’s resolutions, the Japanese use calligraphy to write their goals at the beginning of every new year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

