Yamamoto Yuko, a local calligraphy instructor, helps a child from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni practice calligraphy during a calligraphy event in Waki Town, Japan, Jan. 7, 2017. The children learned how to write their goals in Kanji for the new year. Similar to the American tradition of New Year’s resolutions, the Japanese use calligraphy to write their goals at the beginning of every new year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 01:57
|Photo ID:
|3091433
|VIRIN:
|170107-M-ON157-0407
|Resolution:
|4539x3026
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Station residents, Japanese locals brush past 2016 with calligraphy [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT