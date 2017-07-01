(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Station residents, Japanese locals brush past 2016 with calligraphy [Image 2 of 4]

    Station residents, Japanese locals brush past 2016 with calligraphy

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Yamamoto Yuko, a local calligraphy instructor, helps a child from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni practice calligraphy during a calligraphy event in Waki Town, Japan, Jan. 7, 2017. The children learned how to write their goals in Kanji for the new year. Similar to the American tradition of New Year’s resolutions, the Japanese use calligraphy to write their goals at the beginning of every new year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 01:57
    Photo ID: 3091433
    VIRIN: 170107-M-ON157-0407
    Resolution: 4539x3026
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station residents, Japanese locals brush past 2016 with calligraphy [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Station residents, Japanese locals brush past 2016 with calligraphy
    Station residents, Japanese locals brush past 2016 with calligraphy
    Station residents, Japanese locals brush past 2016 with calligraphy
    Station residents, Japanese locals brush past 2016 with calligraphy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Calligraphy
    U.S. Japan Relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT