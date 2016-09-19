(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission [Image 1 of 3]

    AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2016

    Photo by Daniel P. Elkins 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Staff Sgt. Danielle Milke, right, does a walk-through inspection of a M1A2 Abrams tank with AMC's Chief Warrant Officer 5 Darren Cook and a contract employee, Sept. 19 in Romania. The tanks were used during a U.S. Army Europe multinational training exercise. Milke volunteered to be the NCOIC for Army Prepositioned Stocks-Romania, and is a maintenance NCO for the Army Sustainment Command-Army Reserve Element, Detachment 12 from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Cook is the Army Materiel Command command chief warrant officer at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. (U.S. Army photo)

    This work, AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission [Image 1 of 3], by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

