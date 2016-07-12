(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tracy Duncan talks to Sgt. 1st Class Jeffery Smith Dec. 7 at Army Materiel Command on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Duncan is the executive officer for the AMC command chief warrant officer, and Smith is the executive assistant to the AMC command chief warrant officer. Duncan and Smith are Reservists who were brought on active duty to work for AMC. (U.S. Army photo/Sgt. Eben Isaac Boothby)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AMC

