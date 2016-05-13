(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission [Image 2 of 3]

    AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2016

    Photo by Daniel P. Elkins 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Master Sgt. Tom Anderson, center, and others receive an M1A2 Abrams tank, May 13 in Bulgaria. Anderson is an operations NCO with the Army Sustainment Command-Army Reserve Element at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and is currently serving with the Army Prepositioned Stocks 2-Bulgaria. (U.S. Army photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 17:02
    Photo ID: 3090762
    VIRIN: 160513-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 496x454
    Size: 37.65 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission [Image 1 of 3], by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission
    AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission
    AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission

    TAGS

    AMC
    ASC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT