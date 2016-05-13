Master Sgt. Tom Anderson, center, and others receive an M1A2 Abrams tank, May 13 in Bulgaria. Anderson is an operations NCO with the Army Sustainment Command-Army Reserve Element at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and is currently serving with the Army Prepositioned Stocks 2-Bulgaria. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 17:02
|Photo ID:
|3090762
|VIRIN:
|160513-A-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|496x454
|Size:
|37.65 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission [Image 1 of 3], by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AMC fully integrates Guard, Reserve in sustainment mission
