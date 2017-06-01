(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Lake Champain (CG 57) Deploys [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Lake Champain (CG 57) Deploys

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Serpico 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    170106-N-FT178-048 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 6, 2017) Sailors man the rails of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) while leaving Naval Base San Diego for deployment. Lake Champlain is part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group who will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico/ Released)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 01:55
    Photo ID: 3089189
    VIRIN: 170106-N-FT178-048
    Resolution: 1800x1076
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Champain (CG 57) Deploys [Image 1 of 9], by PO2 Nathan Serpico, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

