USS Lake Champain (CG 57) Deploys

170106-N-FT178-044 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 6, 2017) Sailors man the rails of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) while leaving Naval Base San Diego for deployment. Lake Champlain is part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group who will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico/ Released)

