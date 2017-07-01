(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Naval Surface Fire Support Exercise [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Naval Surface Fire Support Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Serpico 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    170107-N-FT178-030 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 7, 2017) A Mark 45- 5-inch gun fires off the port side of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) during a Naval Surface Fire Support exercise. Lake Champlain is part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group who will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico/ Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Naval Surface Fire Support Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by PO2 Nathan Serpico, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

