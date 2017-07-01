(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Encouragement! [Image 1 of 4]

    Encouragement!

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Cheryle Rivas 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    A USASOC Soldier encourages East team running back Ty Chandler, as he gets ready for the kick-off of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, TX. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryle Rivas, USASOC public affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 18:11
    Photo ID: 3089060
    VIRIN: 170107-A-WI439-006
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Encouragement! [Image 1 of 4], by Cheryle Rivas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    USASOC
    Army All-American Bowl
    #ArmyBowl

    • LEAVE A COMMENT