A USASOC Soldier encourages East team running back Ty Chandler, as he gets ready for the kick-off of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, TX. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryle Rivas, USASOC public affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 18:11
|Photo ID:
|3089060
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-WI439-006
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, Encouragement! [Image 1 of 4], by Cheryle Rivas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
