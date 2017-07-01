(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers stand at attention during National Anthem [Image 2 of 4]

    Soldiers stand at attention during National Anthem

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Cheryle Rivas 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    Soldiers stand at attention during the playing of the National Anthem by the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryle Rivas, USASOC public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 18:10
    Photo ID: 3089059
    VIRIN: 170107-A-WI439-005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers stand at attention during National Anthem [Image 1 of 4], by Cheryle Rivas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Army All-American Bowl
    #ArmyBowl

