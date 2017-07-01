U.S. Army Soldier Mentors march onto the field during the opening of the 2017 Army All-American Bowl. The Nation’s top athletes and marching band members participated in the event in San Antonio, TX. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryle Rivas, USASOC public affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 18:10 Photo ID: 3089057 VIRIN: 170107-A-WI439-002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.13 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier mentors march into opening ceremonies [Image 1 of 4], by Cheryle Rivas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.