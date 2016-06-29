Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness

A car passes U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brendan Brustad, an assistant to the wing executive officer with the 319th Air Base Wing, as he runs along the interstate June 29, 2016, in Grand Forks, N.D. Brustad coordinated with the North Dakota Department of Transportation to run along the interstate from Winnipeg, Canada to Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks)

