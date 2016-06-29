U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brendan Brustad, an assistant to the wing executive officer with the 319th Air Base Wing, grips his portable hydration device during a run June 29, 2016, in Grand Forks, N.D. Brustad ran at least 22 miles a day for the entire month of June to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 08:04
|Photo ID:
|3088615
|VIRIN:
|160629-F-LY635-0064
|Resolution:
|3041x2172
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness
LEAVE A COMMENT