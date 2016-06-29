Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brendan Brustad, an assistant to the wing executive officer with the 319th Air Base Wing, grips his portable hydration device during a run June 29, 2016, in Grand Forks, N.D. Brustad ran at least 22 miles a day for the entire month of June to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks)

