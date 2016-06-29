(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness [Image 3 of 3]

    Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness

    GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks 

    319th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brendan Brustad, an assistant to the wing executive officer with the 319th Air Base Wing, runs down Interstate 29 in Grand Forks, N.D. June 29, 2016. Brustad ran from Winnipeg, Canada to Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. as part of a month-long run for post-traumatic stress disorder awareness that totaled 694 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 08:04
    Photo ID: 3088614
    VIRIN: 160629-F-LY635-041
    Resolution: 3201x2286
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness
    Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness
    Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Grand Forks
    AFB
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Air Mobility
    319th
    319th Air Base Wing
    US Air Force base
    AMC Airmen
    GFAFB
    GF AFB
    Air Force Base North Dakota
    Air Force Base ND
    319 ABW
    319th ABW
    319 Air Base Wing
    Warriors of the North
    Sun Flake
    319th Airmen
    319 ABW Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT