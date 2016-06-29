Run for-us, run: Airman runs to raise PTSD awareness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brendan Brustad, an assistant to the wing executive officer with the 319th Air Base Wing, runs down Interstate 29 in Grand Forks, N.D. June 29, 2016. Brustad ran from Winnipeg, Canada to Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. as part of a month-long run for post-traumatic stress disorder awareness that totaled 694 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks)

