Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abid Al-Nak Said, director of the Combined Joint Operation Center – Baghdad, presents a slice of cake to Brig. Gen. William Turner, deputy commanding general, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, during the Iraqi Armed Forces Day celebration on Jan. 6 on Union III, Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Armed Forces Day commemorates the activation of the Iraqi Army on Jan. 6, 1921. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Derrik Tribbey)

Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 Coalition celebrates Iraqi Armed Forces Day