    Coalition celebrates Iraqi Armed Forces Day [Image 1 of 2]

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Spc. Derrik Tribbey 

    1st Infantry Division Headquarters

    Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abid Al-Nak Said, director of the Combined Joint Operation Center – Baghdad, presents a slice of cake to Brig. Gen. William Turner, deputy commanding general, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, during the Iraqi Armed Forces Day celebration on Jan. 6 on Union III, Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Armed Forces Day commemorates the activation of the Iraqi Army on Jan. 6, 1921. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Derrik Tribbey)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition celebrates Iraqi Armed Forces Day [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Derrik Tribbey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Iraqi Armed Forces Day 1st infantry Division CJFLCC-OIR Iraq Baghdad

    • LEAVE A COMMENT