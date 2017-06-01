Coalition celebrates Iraqi Armed Forces Day

Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, commanding general, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, cuts the Iraqi Armed Forces Day cake with Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abid Al-Nak Said, director, Combined Joint Operation Center – Baghdad, during a celebration Jan. 6, on Union III, Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Armed Forces Day commemorates the activation of the Iraqi Army on Jan. 6, 1921. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Derrik Tribbey)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 06:55
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
