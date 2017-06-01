Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, commanding general, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, cuts the Iraqi Armed Forces Day cake with Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abid Al-Nak Said, director, Combined Joint Operation Center – Baghdad, during a celebration Jan. 6, on Union III, Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Armed Forces Day commemorates the activation of the Iraqi Army on Jan. 6, 1921. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Derrik Tribbey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 06:55 Photo ID: 3088570 VIRIN: 170106-A-DH120-008 Resolution: 640x601 Size: 200.16 KB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coalition celebrates Iraqi Armed Forces Day [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Derrik Tribbey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.