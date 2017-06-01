(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coalition celebrates Iraqi Armed Forces Day

    Coalition celebrates Iraqi Armed Forces Day

    Photo By Spc. Derrik Tribbey | Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abid Al-Nak Said, director of the Combined Joint Operation Center –...... read more read more

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    01.06.2017

    Story by Spc. Derrik Tribbey 

    1st Infantry Division Headquarters

    “We are proud of our history,” said Brig. Gen. Akram Abid Al-Latef, the air defense commander with the Iraqi army. “This is wonderful and a great opportunity.”

    Akram said the on-going partnership with the multi-national CJFLCC coalition and the government of Iraq continues to support Iraq’s goal of eliminating terrorist organizations and bring peace to Iraq.

    “The U.S. has had a lot to do with building and increasing the effectiveness and capabilities of the Iraqi Army,” said U.S. Army Maj. Rocknee Gardner, battle major, 1st Infantry Division.

    Gardner added that it is very important that they celebrate together as a coalition.

    “It feels especially good for me,” Gardner said. “Just watching them grow from 2003 to this point is a sense of accomplishment, so I’m happy for them.”

    Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, commander, 1st Inf. Div. and CJFLCC-OIR, cut the cake with Gen. Ahmed Abid Al-Nak Said, director, Combined Joint Operation Center – Baghdad, shared his thoughts on the importance of sharing in the celebration.

    “There are Soldiers here that have fought bravely for years now and today we honor their service and look forward to our relationship together,” Martin said. “May it last long to honor the legacy of both the coalition and the Iraqi Army service for their countries.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 06:55
    Story ID: 219485
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition celebrates Iraqi Armed Forces Day, by SPC Derrik Tribbey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iraqi Armed Forces Day 1st infantry Division CJFLCC-OIR Iraq Baghdad

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT