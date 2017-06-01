Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 All-American bowl events

Patrick J. Murphy, under secretary of the Army, talks to U.S. Army All-American football players, band members, senior Army leaders and other community leaders and supporters at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl awards show and reception at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Jan. 6, as part of a series of events leading up to the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl that will be played Saturday Jan. 7, in the Alamodome. For 16 years, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the Nation’s premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America’s future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

