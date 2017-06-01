Patrick J. Murphy, under secretary of the Army, talks with Maj. Gen. Clarence K.K. Chinn, commanding general of U.S. Army South at a reception in San Antonio for various community supporters and centers of influence during a visit to the area Jan. 6, as part of a series of events leading up to the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl that will be played Saturday Jan. 7, in the Alamodome. For 16 years, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the Nation’s premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America’s future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 01:19
|Photo ID:
|3088499
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-BQ341-318
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Army visits All-American Bowl events [Image 1 of 6], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
