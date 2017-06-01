(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Under Secretary of the Army visits All-American Bowl events [Image 5 of 6]

    Under Secretary of the Army visits All-American Bowl events

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Patrick J. Murphy, under secretary of the Army, talks with Maj. Gen. Clarence K.K. Chinn, commanding general of U.S. Army South at a reception in San Antonio for various community supporters and centers of influence during a visit to the area Jan. 6, as part of a series of events leading up to the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl that will be played Saturday Jan. 7, in the Alamodome. For 16 years, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the Nation’s premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America’s future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 01:19
    Photo ID: 3088499
    VIRIN: 170106-A-BQ341-318
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Army visits All-American Bowl events [Image 1 of 6], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    football
    murphy
    all-american
    #armybowl
    #usarmyreserve
    2017USAbowl

