Patrick J. Murphy, under secretary of the Army, discusses a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) creating console at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in San Antonio, with Brittney Brown, the Joint Information Bureau social media lead for the Army Marketing and Research Group, during a visit to the area Jan. 6, as part of a series of events leading up to the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl that will be played Saturday Jan. 7, in the Alamodome. For 16 years, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the Nation’s premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America’s future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary of the Army visits All-American Bowl events, by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.