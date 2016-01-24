USS Makin Island Burial At Sea

160124-N-UT455-248
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2016) The casket of Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kyle G. Sutton, from Memphis, Tennessee, rests on the stern gate before being committed to the sea during his burial-at-sea held in the ship’s well deck. Makin Island is underway for Type Commander sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Larry S. Carlson/Released)
|01.24.2016
|01.06.2017 23:50
|3088345
|160124-N-UT455-248
|4288x2848
|3.83 MB
|US
|0
|0
|0
