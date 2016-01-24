160124-N-UT455-248

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2016) The casket of Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kyle G. Sutton, from Memphis, Tennessee, rests on the stern gate before being committed to the sea during his burial-at-sea held in the ship’s well deck. Makin Island is underway for Type Commander sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Larry S. Carlson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2016 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 23:50 Photo ID: 3088345 VIRIN: 160124-N-UT455-248 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 3.83 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Burial At Sea [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Larry S. Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.