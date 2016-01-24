(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Burial At Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Makin Island Burial At Sea

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Larry S. Carlson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    160124-N-UT455-214
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2016) Crewmembers of the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) pay their respects to former shipmate Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kyle G. Sutton, from Memphis, Tennessee, during his burial-at-sea held in the ship’s well deck. Makin Island is underway for Type Commander sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Larry S. Carlson/Released)

    Burial at Sea
    Makin Island

