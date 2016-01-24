USS Makin Island Burial At Sea

160124-N-UT455-266
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2016) The casket of Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kyle G. Sutton, from Memphis, Tennessee, is committed to the sea during his burial-at-sea held in the ship’s well deck. Makin Island is underway for Type Commander sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Larry S. Carlson/Released)
