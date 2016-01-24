160124-N-UT455-266

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2016) The casket of Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kyle G. Sutton, from Memphis, Tennessee, is committed to the sea during his burial-at-sea held in the ship’s well deck. Makin Island is underway for Type Commander sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Larry S. Carlson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2016 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 23:50 Photo ID: 3088324 VIRIN: 160124-N-UT455-266 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 4.26 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Burial At Sea [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Larry S. Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.