(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3ABCT arrival to Europe kicks off with seaport operations [Image 1 of 5]

    3ABCT arrival to Europe kicks off with seaport operations

    BREMERHAVEN, HB, GERMANY

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Capt. Scott Walters 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    BREMERHAVEN, Germany – An M1A2 Abrams tank from 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, sits on the dock after being off-loaded from a cargo vessel at the port of Bremerhaven, Germany, January 6, 2017. The 3rd ABCT’s full equipment set began arriving to Germany from Fort Carson, Colorado, and will be transported to Poland by rail, line haul and military convoys over the next two weeks to kick off the beginning of the heel-to-toe rotations of U.S.-based armored brigades to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Scott Walters, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 16:46
    Photo ID: 3088118
    VIRIN: 170106-A-RN703-005
    Resolution: 1600x1232
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, HB, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ABCT arrival to Europe kicks off with seaport operations [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Scott Walters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    3ABCT arrival to Europe kicks off with seaport operations
    3ABCT arrival to Europe kicks off with seaport operations
    3ABCT arrival to Europe kicks off with seaport operations
    3ABCT arrival to Europe kicks off with seaport operations
    3ABCT arrival to Europe kicks off with seaport operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3ABCT kicks off Europe arrival with seaport operations

    TAGS

    Germany
    tank
    4th Infantry Division
    Abrams
    offload
    Poland
    seaport
    Fort Carson
    U.S. Army Europe
    USAREUR
    M1A2
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Bremerhaven

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT