BREMERHAVEN, Germany – An M1A2 Abrams tank from 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, sits on the dock after being off-loaded from a cargo vessel at the port of Bremerhaven, Germany, January 6, 2017. The 3rd ABCT’s full equipment set began arriving to Germany from Fort Carson, Colorado, and will be transported to Poland by rail, line haul and military convoys over the next two weeks to kick off the beginning of the heel-to-toe rotations of U.S.-based armored brigades to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Scott Walters, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 16:46 Photo ID: 3088118 VIRIN: 170106-A-RN703-005 Resolution: 1600x1232 Size: 1.42 MB Location: BREMERHAVEN, HB, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3ABCT arrival to Europe kicks off with seaport operations [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Scott Walters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.